Clinton says she's an elector in New York: 'I'm sure I'll get to vote for Joe'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton shared on Tuesday that she is an elector for New York in the Electoral College this year, saying, "I'm sure I'll get to vote for Joe and Kamala in New York. So that's pretty exciting."

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.) are expected to easily carry the Empire State.

As CNN notes, Clinton has called for the abolition of the Electoral College multiple times in the past. After the 2000 election, when then-Vice President Al Gore lost despite winning the popular vote, Clinton said, "I believe strongly that in a democracy, we should respect the will of the people and to me, that means it's time to do away with the Electoral College and move to the popular election of our president."

Clinton similarly won the popular vote in 2016 by nearly 3 million votes, but lost the Electoral College and the election to President Trump.

In a Hill-HarrisX poll conducted in September, 51 percent of registered voters said they were in favor of abolishing the electoral college.

Appearing on SiriusXM’s “Signal Boost,” on Tuesday, the former senator and first lady said she had not yet voted, citing the long lines at the polling place where she lives.

“I was going to vote early. That was my current plan because New York has done it for the first time,” Clinton said. “But the lines, even where I live, are like two, three, four hours long. So I’m waiting for either a break in the line, so I can vote early, or I’ll just take a bag lunch and go stand in line and vote on Election Day, depending upon what I can get done.”

Regarding the results next Tuesday, Clinton said she is speaking with contacts in the media and lawyers who are “preparing for every scenario you can imagine.”

When asked by Zerlina Maxwell, the host of "Signal Boost," if she is allowing herself to consider the possibility ofTrump being reelected, Clinton said, “No, I don’t.”

“I did a podcast with Kara Swisher and she asked me the other day. I said, ‘Kara, I’m not gonna think about it,’” she said. “I cannot imagine that he would be reelected after the damage that he’s caused and I can’t imagine four more years of this abuse and destruction. So no, I don’t think about it. I refuse to.”

Trump trails behind Biden in both national and most swing-state polls with less than week before Election Day.