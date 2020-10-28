Man arrested with knife and wooden baton at Trump campaign event

A man was reportedly arrested Wednesday after brandishing a knife and a wooden baton at a Trump campaign rally in Maine where the president was not present.

ABC News reports that while at the rally where South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Kristi Lynn NoemThis election, Americans will once again show their support for marijuana legalization Trump town hall moderator Guthrie's performance praised, slammed on Twitter South Dakota governor blames surge in COVID-19 cases on more testing MORE (R) was appearing, Peter Beitzell, 58, allegedly harassed and exchanged words with attendees while holding a knife and baton.

According to Maggie Seidel, spokesperson for Noem, the governor’s security detail of South Dakota state troopers engaged with the man, and Noem was not in danger at any point.

Noem is currently campaigning for President Trump Donald John TrumpGiuliani goes off on Fox Business host after she compares him to Christopher Steele Trump looks to shore up support in Nebraska NYT: Trump had 7 million in debt mostly tied to Chicago project forgiven MORE, with stops planned in Maine and New Hampshire.

Beitzell reportedly eventually returned to his car where he put away the weapons and was subsequently charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct. Beitzell posted a $200 bail.

Tensions are running high as Election Day approaches. In a YouGov survey released this month, 55 percent of registered voters felt that violence would increase after the election.

In Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot Lori LightfootConcerns rise over election-related unrest Chicago to ban indoor dining amid rise in COVID-19 numbers Chicago mayor sets curfew for nonessential businesses due to COVID-19 MORE (D) has said that officials held a “all-hazard drill” to anticipate any election-related threats. In Baltimore, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said his department is preparing to “deploy our resources before, on and even after Election Day,” while adding police are prepared to “de-escalate tensions at the polls.”