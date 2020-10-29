Oct. 29: Where Trump and Biden will be campaigning

President Trump Donald John TrumpHillary Clinton responds to Chrissy Teigen tweet: 'I love you back' Police called after Florida moms refuse to wear face masks at school board meeting about mask policy Supreme Court rejects Trump effort to shorten North Carolina mail-ballot deadline MORE and Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenHillary Clinton responds to Chrissy Teigen tweet: 'I love you back' Supreme Court rejects Trump effort to shorten North Carolina mail-ballot deadline Overnight Defense: Trump campaign's use of military helicopter raises ethics concerns | Air Force jets intercept aircraft over Trump rally | Senators introduce bill to expand visa screenings MORE will both hold events in Florida on Thursday as the Sunshine State once again proves to be a pivotal battleground in the presidential race.

Here’s where candidates on the Republican and Democratic ticket will be campaigning on Thursday:

President Trump will hold a rally in Tampa, Fla., at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time just outside Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The president will fly to North Carolina for a rally in Fayetteville, scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Eastern. In addition to being a presidential battleground, North Carolina is home to a key Senate race between Sen. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisLate donor surges push election spending projections to new heights Pence seeks to lift GOP in battle for Senate Nearly 47 percent of all North Carolina registered voters have already cast their ballots MORE (R) and Democrat Cal Cunningham.

Vice President Pence will hold two rallies of his own. His first event of the day is in Des Moines, Iowa, at 1:30 p.m. Central time. He is likely to be joined there by Sen. Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstPence seeks to lift GOP in battle for Senate Greenfield sidelined in Iowa after staffers come in contact with person who tested positive for coronavirus Trump looks to shore up support in Nebraska MORE (R), who is in a difficult reelection fight of her own. Pence will then fly to Reno, Nev., for a rally at 5 p.m. Pacific time.

Joe Biden will also be in Florida for two events on Thursday. He will deliver remarks at a drive-in event in Broward County in the southern part of the state in the afternoon. Biden will then travel to Tampa for a drive-in event in the evening.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisTrump fights for battleground Arizona Biden to air 90-minute radio programs targeting Black voters The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden's big battleground | Trump and Harris hit the trail in Arizona | Turnout surges among new voters MORE will take part in an event aimed at mobilizing members of the Divine Nine, which represent Black Greek Letter organizations. She will also participate in a virtual fundraiser and a rally with Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOcasio-Cortez says she doesn't plan on 'staying in the House forever' What a Biden administration should look like Ocasio-Cortez: 'Trump is the racist visionary, but McConnell gets the job done' MORE (I-Vt.).

Here's how the race for president is shaping up in each of the states where candidates will be campaigning, based on available polling:

Trump leads Biden by less than a percentage point in Florida, according to a RealClearPolitics average of recent polls. Trump won the state by roughly 113,000 votes in 2016.

Biden leads Trump by less than a percentage point in North Carolina, according to a RealClearPolitics average of recent polls. Trump won the state by roughly 173,000 votes in 2016. In the Senate race, an average of recent polls show Cunningham leading Tillis by nearly 2 percentage points.

Biden leads Trump by roughly 1 percentage point in Iowa, according to a RealClearPolitics average of recent polls. Trump won the state by 147,000 votes in 2016. In the Senate race, recent polls show Democrat Theresa Greenfield leading Ernst by an average of 2 percentage points.

Biden leads Trump in Nevada by 5 percentage points, according to a RealClearPolitics average of recent polls. Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillary Clinton responds to Chrissy Teigen tweet: 'I love you back' Trump fights for battleground Arizona Biden leads Trump by 12 in new national poll MORE won the state by roughly 27,000 votes in 2016.