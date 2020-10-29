Biden holds 4-point lead in new Florida poll

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenHillary Clinton responds to Chrissy Teigen tweet: 'I love you back' Supreme Court rejects Trump effort to shorten North Carolina mail-ballot deadline Overnight Defense: Trump campaign's use of military helicopter raises ethics concerns | Air Force jets intercept aircraft over Trump rally | Senators introduce bill to expand visa screenings MORE holds a slim lead over President Trump Donald John TrumpHillary Clinton responds to Chrissy Teigen tweet: 'I love you back' Police called after Florida moms refuse to wear face masks at school board meeting about mask policy Supreme Court rejects Trump effort to shorten North Carolina mail-ballot deadline MORE in the crucial battleground state of Florida, according to a new poll.

The NBC News/Marist College poll released Thursday found Biden with the support of 51 percent of likely Florida voters, while Trump trailed behind with 47 percent. The margin is within the survey's margin of error, however. Just 2 percent of voters are supporting a third-party candidate or are undecided.

The poll's findings show growth for Biden in the state and a 1-point drop for Trump, as the two were tied in post-convention NBC/Marist poll in September at 48 percent apiece.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Right now, Biden runs up the score among voters 65-plus and independents — groups Trump carried in 2016," said Marist poll director Lee Miringoff. "Still, Trump keeps pace with Biden among Latino voters, a group Trump lost badly last time."

Fifty percent of likely Florida voters said they disapproved of the job Trump has done as president, while 47 percent approve, according to the new poll.

Trump won Florida over the 2016 Democratic Party nominee, Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillary Clinton responds to Chrissy Teigen tweet: 'I love you back' Trump fights for battleground Arizona Biden leads Trump by 12 in new national poll MORE, by just over 1 percent of the vote.

The latest NBC/Marist College poll was conducted via cellphone and landline among 743 likely voters in Florida between Oct. 25-27. The margin of error is 4.4 percentage points.