Americans' satisfaction with country's direction rises ahead of election

More Americans are now satisfied with the direction of the country than they were in September, a surge that mainly increased among Republicans and some independents, according to a new Gallup poll.

The poll released Thursday found that 28 percent of Americans say they approve of the way the U.S. is headed, up from 14 percent in September. The increase is largely due to a jump in Republican support for the country's direction; 60 percent are now satisfied, compared to 26 percent last month.

A smaller increase occurred among independent voters, 21 percent of whom now approve of the country's direction compared to 14 percent in September. Democratic approval dropped over the course of the month, from 5 percent to 3 percent.

President Trump Donald John TrumpHillary Clinton responds to Chrissy Teigen tweet: 'I love you back' Police called after Florida moms refuse to wear face masks at school board meeting about mask policy Supreme Court rejects Trump effort to shorten North Carolina mail-ballot deadline MORE's approval rating in the poll was 46 percent, the highest it has been recorded by Gallup pollsters in September or October and close to his highest level for the year, 49 percent, which was recorded by Gallup in February, April and May.

Gallup's poll also showed record polarization when it comes to the president's job performance.

Ninety-five percent of Republicans said they supported the job Trump is doing, while just 3 percent of Democrats said the same. The 92-point gap is the largest in Gallup's recorded history, six percentage points higher than the previous record set during the final survey before the 2012 election.

Just 52 percent of Americans approve of the president's handling of the economy, one of his perennial strengths in polling. That metric was highest this year in January, when 63 percent of Americans approved of Trump's economic measures.

The Gallup poll was conducted Oct. 16-27 among 1,018 U.S. adults. The survey's margin of error is 4 percentage points.