McCaul holds on to Texas House seat

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) won his reelection bid on Tuesday, beating attorney Mike Siegel to continue representing Texas's 10th Congressional District.

The Associated Press called the race for the GOP incumbent at 12:00 a.m. CST.

McCaul has served in Congress since 2005 and this race was the closest match-up he has faced in his congressional career.

The 10th district includes Houston suburbs and the greater Austin region. President Trump won the district by 11 percentage points in 2016 while McCaul captured 57 percent of the vote.

McCaul is the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and is the former chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee.