Gallup poll shows historic gap between parties on president's approval rating

The gap between Democrats' and Republicans' approval of the president's job performance has never been higher, according to a new Gallup poll.

In the survey released Thursday, just 3 percent of Democrats but a whopping 95 percent of Republicans approve of the job President Trump Donald John TrumpHillary Clinton responds to Chrissy Teigen tweet: 'I love you back' Police called after Florida moms refuse to wear face masks at school board meeting about mask policy Supreme Court rejects Trump effort to shorten North Carolina mail-ballot deadline MORE has done so far.

That 92-point gap is larger than any other president has seen in the history of Gallup's polling, including six points higher than the divide in the last Gallup survey released before the 2012 election, when 6 percent of Republicans and 92 percent of Democrats supported then-President Obama's job performance. Obama would go on to win reelection days later by just under 5 million votes, winning the Electoral College by more than 100.

One advantage that Trump's predecessor had over him was a favorable view from more than half of registered independents; in the final survey before the 2012 election, Obama's job performance was supported by 51 percent of independents, compared to 41 percent who say the same about Trump in Thursday's Gallup poll.

Gallup's poll was conducted between Oct. 16-27 among 1,018 U.S. adults. The survey's margin of error is 4 percentage points.

Trump has only a narrow path to reelection on Tuesday. Polls show him trailing Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenHillary Clinton responds to Chrissy Teigen tweet: 'I love you back' Supreme Court rejects Trump effort to shorten North Carolina mail-ballot deadline Overnight Defense: Trump campaign's use of military helicopter raises ethics concerns | Air Force jets intercept aircraft over Trump rally | Senators introduce bill to expand visa screenings MORE both nationally and in most swing states, and Biden also has a substantial cash advantage.