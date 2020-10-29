Biden proposes task force to reunite migrant families on day one of presidency in new ad

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenHillary Clinton responds to Chrissy Teigen tweet: 'I love you back' Supreme Court rejects Trump effort to shorten North Carolina mail-ballot deadline Overnight Defense: Trump campaign's use of military helicopter raises ethics concerns | Air Force jets intercept aircraft over Trump rally | Senators introduce bill to expand visa screenings MORE's campaign in a new ad on Thursday pledged to form a task force that would reunite migrant families separated during the Trump administration.

"On his first day as president, Joe Biden will issue an executive order creating a federal task force to reunite these children with their parents," the one-minute long ad says.

The spot, titled "Separated," is running in the swing states of Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Nevada.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ad comes as Biden travels to Florida on Thursday as his campaign is working to improve his support among Latinos.

Biden and President Trump Donald John TrumpHillary Clinton responds to Chrissy Teigen tweet: 'I love you back' Police called after Florida moms refuse to wear face masks at school board meeting about mask policy Supreme Court rejects Trump effort to shorten North Carolina mail-ballot deadline MORE clashed over immigrations last week during the presidential debate. Trump defended his administration's family separations policy during the first debate, saying children were brought over the border to the U.S. by "coyotes and lots of bad people."

The parents of over 500 children separated from them at the border presently cannot be located, according to The New York Times.

Trump said his administration was "trying very hard" to reunite the families.

"But a lot of these kids come out without the parents. They come over through cartels and through coyotes and through gangs," the president said.

However, Biden hit back against the claim.

"These 500-plus kids came with parents," Biden said. "They separated them at the border to make it a disincentive to come to begin with.

"Coyotes didn't bring them over," he continued. "Their parents were with them. They got separated from their parents and it makes us a laughingstock and violates every notion of who we are as a nation."