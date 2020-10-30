Oct. 30: Where Trump and Biden will be campaigning

President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden campaign slams Facebook after thousands of ads blocked by platform's pre-election blackout Mnuchin says he learned of Pelosi's letter to him about stimulus talks 'in the press' Harris to travel to Texas Friday after polls show tie between Trump, Biden MORE and Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris to travel to Texas Friday after polls show tie between Trump, Biden Florida heat sends a dozen Trump rally attendees to hospital Harris more often the target of online misinformation than Pence: report MORE will each travel to three states on Friday, overlapping in two of them.

Both Trump and Biden will make stops in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The former state hasn’t voted for a Republican presidential candidate in decades, while the latter state was narrowly won by Trump in 2016.

Here’s a fuller look at where members of the Democratic and Republican presidential tickets will be campaigning on Friday:

President Trump will hold three rallies in three different states on Friday. He will rally supporters in Waterford Township, Mich., at 1 p.m. EDT before holding another event in Green Bay, Wis., at 2:30 CDT. His final event will be in Rochester, Minn., at 5 p.m. CDT.

Vice President Pence will hold two events in Arizona. He has one rally in Flagstaff at 11:30 a.m. Mountain time, followed by a rally in Tucson at 2:30 p.m. Mountain time.

Joe Biden will make three stops in three different states on Friday for the first time since securing the Democratic nomination. He will travel deliver remarks in Wisconsin, hold a drive-in rally in Des Moines, Iowa, and speak at another drive-in event in St. Paul, Minn.

Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, meanwhile, will make a late push to turn Texas blue. Harris will make stops in three separate cities on Friday: Fort Worth, McAllen and Houston.

Here is how the race is shaping up in each of those states, according to recent polling averages:

Biden leads Trump in Michigan by 8.7 percentage points, according to a RealClearPolitics average of recent polls. Trump won the state by roughly 11,000 votes in 2016.

Biden leads Trump in Wisconsin by 7.8 percentage points, according to a RealClearPolitics average of recent polls. Trump won the state by roughly 23,000 votes in 2016.

Biden leads Trump in Minnesota by roughly 5 percentage points, according to a RealClearPolitics average of recent polls. Hillary Clinton won the state by roughly 44,000 votes in 2016.

Biden leads Trump by 1 percentage point in Iowa, according to a RealClearPolitics average of recent polls. Trump won the state by 147,000 votes in 2016. In the Senate race, recent polls show Democrat Theresa Greenfield leading Sen. Joni Ernst (R) by an average of 2 percentage points.

Trump leads Biden by roughly 2 percentage points in Texas, according to a RealClearPolitics average of recent polls. Trump won the state by roughly 800,000 votes in 2016.

The presidential race in Arizona is a dead heat, according to a RealClearPolitics average of recent polls. Trump won the state by roughly 90,000 votes in 2016.