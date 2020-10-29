Chris Christie confirms he voted for Trump

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie Chris ChristieNIH halts study of Eli Lilly antibody drug for treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients White House to host swearing-in event for Barrett on Monday night Pence travel questioned after aides test positive MORE (R) confirmed Thursday that he voted for President Trump Donald John TrumpHillary Clinton responds to Chrissy Teigen tweet: 'I love you back' Police called after Florida moms refuse to wear face masks at school board meeting about mask policy Supreme Court rejects Trump effort to shorten North Carolina mail-ballot deadline MORE after sparking speculation earlier in the day over whether he would back the president.

“Two things to say this afternoon. First, I have now voted and I voted for President Trump. Second, no matter where you are in public, please remember to wear your mask,” Christie tweeted.

Two things to say this afternoon. First, I have now voted and I voted for President Trump. Second, no matter where you are in public, please remember to wear your mask. pic.twitter.com/T7ZcV8vsam — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 29, 2020

The clarification comes after a Wall Street Journal reporter asked him at Newark Liberty International Airport who he voted for, to which he repeatedly responded that he had not yet voted.

Bumped into former NJ ⁦@GovChristie⁩ at Newark airport just now. Who are you voting for, I asked. “I haven’t voted yet” he says. ‘’But really, who are you voting for?’’ I asked. “I haven’t voted yet” he repeats. ⁦@pdberger⁩ ⁦@jdeavila⁩ ⁦@KCarliniKing⁩ pic.twitter.com/Y75CZHkJIK — Leslie Brody (@lesliebrody) October 29, 2020

Christie has been a years-long confidante of the president, becoming an early endorser of Trump’s 2016 campaign after he dropped his own presidential bid. The former governor is known to have served as an outside adviser to Trump since he entered the White House.

Christie expressed remorse earlier this month for not wearing a mask at a White House event at which a number of people, including him, appeared to have contracted the coronavirus.

Christie said he thought he was in a “safe zone” when he attended a Sept. 26 event where Trump officially nominated Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney BarrettSupreme Court rejects Trump effort to shorten North Carolina mail-ballot deadline Trump fights for battleground Arizona Supreme Court won't fast-track GOP bid to block Pennsylvania mail ballot extension MORE to the Supreme Court. Days later Trump announced he and the first lady had tested positive for COVID-19, and a string of staffers and other attendees later reported the same diagnosis.

“I believed when I entered the White House grounds, that I had entered a safe zone, due to the testing that I and many others underwent every day,” Christie said in a statement to The New York Times. “I was wrong. I was wrong not to wear a mask at the Amy Coney Barrett announcement and I was wrong not to wear a mask at my multiple debate prep sessions with the president and the rest of the team.”

“I hope that my experience shows my fellow citizens that you should follow [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines in public no matter where you are and wear a mask to protect yourself and others,” he continued, adding the virus is “something to take very seriously.”