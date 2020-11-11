Sullivan wins reelection in Alaska, giving Republicans 50 seats in Senate

Sen. Dan Sullivan Daniel Scott SullivanSenate Republicans urge Trump to go all-in on Georgia Reinvesting in American leadership Democratic hopes on health care rest with Georgia Senate races MORE (R) on Wednesday was projected to have won a second term representing Alaska, securing 50 seats in the Senate for Republicans in the next Congress.

CNN and NBC News both called the race shortly before 10 a.m. EST.

The projection confirms that control of the Senate will come down to two Jan. 5 runoffs in Georgia, one between Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerPence cancels vacation in Florida: report Election officials in states across the country report no evidence of widespread voter fraud: NYT Georgia GOP House lawmakers add to pressure secretary of state MORE (R-Ga.) and the Rev. Raphael Warnock and the other between Sen. David Perdue David PerdueAbrams raises M for Georgia Democrats in Senate runoffs The Hill's Morning Report - Trump battles ballots; vaccine news boosts markets Senate roadblocks threaten to box in Biden MORE (R-Ga.) and Jon Ossoff.

The loss marked another state where Democrats failed to unseat Republicans in seats seen as closely contested. Sens. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsBiden shrugs off Trump, GOP on election Poll: Nearly 8 in 10 Americans say Biden won, despite Trump refusing to concede House GOP lawmaker: Biden should be recognized as president-elect MORE (R-Maine), Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstMcConnell reelected as Senate GOP leader Biden win would leave GOP poised for 2024 comeback Overnight Defense: How members of the Armed Services committees fared in Tuesday's elections | Military ballots among those uncounted in too-close-to-call presidential race | Ninth US service member killed by COVID-19 MORE (R-Iowa) and Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisThe Hill's Campaign Report: Biden calls Trump's refusal to concede an 'embarrassment' | Cunningham concedes in North Carolina | Georgia Senate runoffs get underway Cunningham concedes in North Carolina Senate race GOP senator in quarantine after being exposed to staffer with COVID-19 MORE (R-N.C.) all won reelection in states highly targeted by Democrats.

Sullivan defeated Al Gross, an independent who was backed by national Democrats in their effort to flip the seat. Gross is a former orthopedic surgeon and commercial fisherman and is the son of former Alaska Attorney General Avrum Gross (D).

Polls had consistently shown Sullivan narrowly leading in the race, but outside groups poured millions of dollars in the lead-up to Election Day as some surveys showed the race would be competitive.

Throughout the campaign, Sullivan swatted away attacks that he was tied too closely to President Trump Donald John TrumpFeds charge Staten Island man over threat to Schumer, FBI Pence cancels vacation in Florida: report Romney shoots down serving in Biden Cabinet MORE, an argument Democrats hoped would influence voters in a state that prizes its independent tilt, and excoriated Gross for what he said were exaggerated claims to independence and close ties to Democrats.

As recently as Tuesday, Gross tweeted that more than 100,000 ballots were outstanding in the race, adding “we can win this.”

More than 100,000 ballots left to count. 30% of the vote not counted out there! We can win this. #AlwaysAlaska — Dr. Al Gross (@DrAlGrossAK) November 11, 2020

“I want to congratulate my fellow Marine, Senator Dan Sullivan on his victory. Alaskans know Dan as a man who always puts service before self and who has championed the unique needs of his state in Washington,” National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Sen. Todd Young Todd Christopher YoungMcConnell reelected as Senate GOP leader GOP senator in quarantine after being exposed to staffer with COVID-19 Rick Scott running to chair Senate GOP campaign arm MORE (R-Ind.) said in a statement. “The state will be well served with another six years of his representation.”

Media outlets also called Alaska for President Trump shortly after the call was made for Sullivan.

Updated at 10:19 a.m.