Peters fends off challenge in Michigan Senate race

Sen. Gary Peters Gary Charles PetersSenate control in flux as counting goes forward in key states Live updates: Democrats fight to take control of the Senate Republicans pour millions into final days of Senate battle MORE (D-Mich.) fended off a Republican challenge in Michigan’s Senate race to win a second term.

NBC and ABC projected Wednesday night that Peters defeated Republican John James, an Army combat veteran and businessman. The Peters seat had long been seen as an outside chance for Republicans to pick up a Senate seat after President Trump Donald John Trump Chris Wallace condemns Trump claims that he won the election 'Squad' member Rashida Tlaib wins reelection in Michigan Biden campaign blasts Trump victory claim as 'outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect' MORE won Michigan in 2016.

GOP groups had invested heavily in the Michigan Senate Race, and Republicans had touted James as one of their top recruits of the 2020 cycle, noting that while he lost in the race against Sen. Debbie Stabenow Deborah (Debbie) Ann StabenowTop Senate GOP super PAC makes final .6M investment in Michigan Senate race Democratic senator votes against advancing Amy Coney Barrett nomination while wearing RBG mask Healthcare, retirement security seen as top issues for older voters, lawmakers say MORE (D-Mich.) in 2018, he outperformed expectations that year.

But Peters benefited from an avalanche of outside spending from Democrats as the party looked to not only keep Peters’s seat in its column but also flip it at the presidential level after Trump's win four years ago.