Bacon wins key Nebraska House race

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) is projected to win reelection in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District, defeating progressive Kara Eastman and securing his seat in one of the nation’s most closely-watched House races.

The Associated Press called the race at 1:45 a.m. EST.

The race between Bacon and Eastman was a rematch from 2018, when the incumbent won reelection by just 2 points. The margin two years ago made Democrats hopeful that they could flip the district this cycle.

Bacon repeatedly tore into Eastman over her ties to national progressive groups that had flocked to her campaign, saying she was too liberal for the Omaha district.

Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District has also garnered national attention because the state doles out Electoral College votes in the presidential race based on its congressional districts.