Florida heat sends a dozen Trump rally attendees to hospital

Nearly a dozen attendees at President Trump's rally in Tampa, Fla., on Thursday were sent to the hospital after waiting for hours in the steamy heat.

Both the president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden held rallies in Tampa Thursday, a rare crossover of their activities in the final sprint before election day.

Officials with Tampa Fire Rescue told NBC News that one attendee fainted during the president’s rally, another had a seizure and ten were taken to the hospital just listed as “sick” with no further details.

Several reporters shared on Twitter that it was 87 degrees in Tampa, and posted videos and photos of water being sprayed on supporters at the event.

It’s so hot here in Tampa (87 degrees) that there’s a truck blasting water at the back of the Trump rally crowd. Multiple people have passed out already, with supporters calling for medics every 5-10 minutes. pic.twitter.com/Iu7I2KbgYi — Monica Alba (@albamonica) October 29, 2020

It’s hot hot hot at Trump’s large rally. 87 and 71% humidity. Have noticed EMTs provide assistance for at least two people in the crowd, one carried out on a stretcher. Staffers trying get water bottles to people but quickly running out and having to restock pic.twitter.com/CStmlY8SoN — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) October 29, 2020

The incident follows a similar weather-related occurrence at the president’s rally in Omaha, Neb., on Tuesday evening, where hundreds of attendees were left waiting in the freezing cold after shuttle busses taking attendees to the rally were unable to return.

At least seven people were reportedly hospitalized and 30 were treated on site after waiting in the cold weather.

The Trump campaign has postponed a rally scheduled to take place in Fayetteville, N.C., Thursday evening to Monday due to a wind advisory.

"Because of a wind advisory issued with gusts reaching 50 miles per hour and other weather conditions, the outdoor Fayetteville, NC rally has been postponed until Monday," Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement.

Fayetteville was under a wind advisory and other parts of the state were under a tropical storm warning, according to local reports, as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta made its way up the coast.

Florida is one of several battlegrounds where the candidates are running neck and neck in recent polling.

Pollsters say that the president will have a hard path to reelection if he does not win Florida on Nov.3, a state he won in 2016.