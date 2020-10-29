Harris to travel to Texas Friday after polls show tie between Trump, Biden

Vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisTrump fights for battleground Arizona Biden to air 90-minute radio programs targeting Black voters The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden's big battleground | Trump and Harris hit the trail in Arizona | Turnout surges among new voters MORE (D-Calif.) is slated to travel to Texas on Friday as recent polls have shown former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHillary Clinton responds to Chrissy Teigen tweet: 'I love you back' Supreme Court rejects Trump effort to shorten North Carolina mail-ballot deadline Overnight Defense: Trump campaign's use of military helicopter raises ethics concerns | Air Force jets intercept aircraft over Trump rally | Senators introduce bill to expand visa screenings MORE closing in on President Trump in the Lone Star State.

The Cook Political Report, an election handicapper, moved the presidential race in Texas from "lean Republican" to "toss up" on Wednesday.

In addition, a poll released Thursday by UMass Lowell Center for Public Opinion showed Trump and Biden statistically tied in the state, with Trump garnering 48 percent support and Biden garnering 47 percent support.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president won Texas against Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillary Clinton responds to Chrissy Teigen tweet: 'I love you back' Trump fights for battleground Arizona Biden leads Trump by 12 in new national poll MORE in 2016 by about 800,000 votes.

The California senator will travel to Fort Worth, McAllen and Houston in a final push to flip the historically red state four days before Election Day, according to a press release from the campaign.

Harris will participate in voter mobilization event with former secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeCalls grow for Democrats to ramp up spending in Texas Texas Dems highlight health care in fight to flip state House Union leader vows 'infrequent' minority voters will help deliver Biden victory MORE (D) in McAllen during the day.

She is also slated to attend voter mobilization events in Fort Worth and Houston later on Friday.

Fort Worth's Tarrant County was the state's most populous county that Trump won in 2016, though Republican Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzHillicon Valley: Big Tech hearing the most partisan yet | Rubio warns about foreign election interference | Trump campaign site briefly hacked Tech CEOs clash with lawmakers in contentious hearing Trump announces intention to nominate two individuals to serve as FEC members MORE narrowly won in Tarrant during his 2018 reelection bid against O'Rourke.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden's campaign is eyeing Houston's Harris County for a potential victory, which has become more Democratic in recent years and has already cast 1.1 million early ballots, the Texas Tribune reported.

Harris's deployment to the state is the latest sign that the Biden campaign believes the state is in play for Democrats with less than a week to go before Nov. 3.

Abhi Rahman, communications director for the Texas Democratic Party, said, "Harris visiting this close to the election is a game-changer and exactly what Texas Democrats need to get us over the top," local NBC affiliate KXAN reported.