Trump changes election night plans, cancels party at Trump International: report

President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden campaign slams Facebook after thousands of ads blocked by platform's pre-election blackout Mnuchin says he learned of Pelosi's letter to him about stimulus talks 'in the press' Harris to travel to Texas Friday after polls show tie between Trump, Biden MORE has reportedly called off plans to host an election night event at Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., a person familiar with the plans told The New York Times.

The source told the Times that Trump will instead likely remain at the White House on Nov. 3.

This comes after the Trump campaign last weekend sent fundraiser emails to donors announcing a drawing that would give one winner, along with a guest, the chance to be flown to the nation’s capital, where they would stay for free and attend the Nov. 3 party at Trump Hotel as VIPs.

“November 3rd will go down in history as the night we won FOUR MORE YEARS,” the email read. “It will be absolutely EPIC, and the only thing that could make it better is having YOU there.”

At a press conference Monday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Muriel BowserTrump campaign eyes election night party at his sold-out DC hotel Travel industry calls on Trump administration to prevent the need for quarantines by creating a testing plan DC cancels 2021 Cherry Blossom Parade over COVID-19 fears MORE (D) said she was not aware at the time of party preparations at the Trump Hotel, which Washingtonian reported is sold out for election night.

D.C.’s coronavirus regulations currently restrict events to a maximum capacity of 50 people, including all attendees and staff.

A Trump spokesman declined to comment when contacted by the Times.

Trump is trailing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris to travel to Texas Friday after polls show tie between Trump, Biden Florida heat sends a dozen Trump rally attendees to hospital Harris more often the target of online misinformation than Pence: report MORE in national polls, although the race is much closer in several key battleground states.

The latest Harvard CAPS-Harris survey of likely voters found Biden at 54 percent and Trump at 46 percent, with 57 percent of independents supporting the Democratic nominee.

A Hill/Harris poll released Thursday found Biden leading Trump by 3 percentage points in the swing state of Florida, with 51 percent of those surveyed in the key state of Pennsylvania backing Biden and 46 percent supporting Trump.

In North Carolina, the same poll showed the candidates are neck-and-neck, with Biden and Trump gaining 49 percent and 48 percent support, respectively.