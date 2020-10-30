Trump says he may host election night party at White House

President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden campaign slams Facebook after thousands of ads blocked by platform's pre-election blackout Mnuchin says he learned of Pelosi's letter to him about stimulus talks 'in the press' Harris to travel to Texas Friday after polls show tie between Trump, Biden MORE said Friday that he is considering hosting an election night gathering at the White House instead of his hotel in Washington, D.C.

Speaking outside the White House, Trump cited the District’s coronavirus restrictions as the reason for the potential change in plans. The New York Times reported earlier Friday that Trump had called off plans to stage a party at Trump International Hotel in D.C. The gathering had not been formally announced but was mentioned in a campaign fundraising email.

“We haven’t made a determination. We have certain rules and regulations. You know, Washington, D.C., is shut down. The mayor shut it down,” Trump told reporters Friday before departing for campaign rallies in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have a hotel. I don’t know if you’re allowed to use it or not, but I know the mayor has shut down Washington, D.C., and if that is the case we will probably stay here or pick another location,” he continued, labeling the District’s coronavirus rules “crazy.”

D.C. currently limits gatherings to 50 or fewer people. Trump has previously hosted larger crowds at the White House, which is federal property, for official and campaign-related events, including his Republican National Convention speech in August.

Trump’s campaign has already sent out fundraising messages to supporters previewing a party on Tuesday evening. Eric Trump Eric Frederick TrumpTrump's company paid at least .5M by federal government: report Eric Trump shares manipulated photo of Ice Cube and 50 Cent in Trump hats Rally crowd chants 'lock him up' as Trump calls Biden family 'a criminal enterprise' MORE, the president’s son and a leading campaign surrogate, acknowledged earlier Friday morning that the campaign was considering changing plans to host the event at the White House rather than the D.C. hotel.

"We're thinking about moving it, actually, over to the White House. We are looking at that right now. it's going to be a great night,” Eric Trump said during an appearance on Fox News.

Trump is currently trailing Biden in national polls and key battleground states four days before Election Day. More than 70 million Americans have already cast ballots in the election.