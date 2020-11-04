Slotkin wins House race to keep Michigan seat

Rep. Elissa Slotkin Elissa SlotkinDemocrats poised for House gains with boost from Trump-won districts Bipartisan lawmakers call for overhauling medical supply chains The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Facebook - One week out, where the Trump, Biden race stands MORE (D-Mich.) is projected to defeat Republican challenger Paul Junge to win a second term representing Michigan’s 8th Congressional District in the House.

The Associated Press called the race for Slotkin at 1:52 p.m. EST, with just over 51 percent of precincts reporting.

Slotkin’s victory over Junge, a former prosecutor and television anchor who also briefly worked for the Trump administration’s U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services, keeps the seat in Democratic hands after she flipped it two years ago by upsetting a Republican incumbent.

Slotkin won in 2018 by almost 4 points, largely on her strength in a Democratic-leaning county. President Trump Donald John Trump Chris Wallace condemns Trump claims that he won the election 'Squad' member Rashida Tlaib wins reelection in Michigan Biden campaign blasts Trump victory claim as 'outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect' MORE won the district by 7 points in 2016.

This election, political analysts gave Slotkin the edge, with Cook Political Report rating the race for the southern Michigan district as “lean Democrat.” Slotkin also headed into Tuesday’s election with millions more in her campaign war chest than Junge.

In her first term, Slotkin has worked to foster a centrist image. During the campaign she touted her work in the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus and its proposal for a compromise coronavirus relief bill. She also held up her work to address groundwater contamination in Michigan from cancer-linked chemicals known as PFAS.

Slotkin, a former CIA analyst, has also brandished her national security credentials, recently using her post on the House Armed Services Committee to push Pentagon leaders on whether they will involve the military in any disputes over the results of the presidential election.