Reed wins fifth term in Senate

Sen. Jack Reed John (Jack) Francis Reed (D-R.I.) has won reelection to return to the Senate for a fifth term.

Reed, 70, defeated Republican challenger Allen Waters, a political newcomer who lost the support of Rhode Island’s Republican Party in June after reports surfaced that he was arrested in 2019 for an alleged domestic incident.

Reed’s victory was expected in a race that Cook Political Report rated as “solid Democrat.”

Reed, an Army veteran and West Point graduate, was first elected to the Senate in 1996. He is the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, putting him in line to be chairman of the panel if Democrats win a majority of Senate seats Tuesday.