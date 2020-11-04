Hinson unseats Finkenauer in Iowa

Republican Ashley Hinson defeated Rep. Abby Finkenauer Abby Lea Finkenauer10 bellwether House races to watch on election night Democrats poised for House gains with boost from Trump-won districts Trump looms over Ernst's tough reelection fight in Iowa MORE (D-Iowa) on Tuesday, flipping back a previously GOP-held seat that Democrats had won in 2018.

The Associated Press called the race for Hinson on Wednesday morning. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Hinson had 51 percent of the vote while Finkenauer had 49 percent.

Hinson will represent Iowa's 1st Congressional District, which Finkenauer flipped in 2018. President Trump won the district by 4 percentage points in 2016.

Hinson has served in the Iowa House of Representatives since 2017 and previously was a local news reporter. She ran on cutting taxes and increasing funding for education and hospitals.