Rep. Jared Golden wins reelection in Maine

Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) won reelection for a second term, beating back a challenge from conservative Republican Dale Crafts.

The Associated Press declared Golden the winner on Wednesday afternoon. With 95 percent of precincts reporting, he had 53 percent of the vote while Crafts had 47 percent.

Golden is a moderate who opposed expanded background checks on gun purchases. He touted the fact that he voted against Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) as Speaker, and would do the same in January.

Golden supports ObamaCare, and during the campaign assailed Crafts for wanting to repeal it. He was endorsed by Independent Maine Sen. Angus King.

Golden first won the district two years ago by unseating two-term Republican Bruce Poliquin in one of America's closest races.