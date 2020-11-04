Michigan GOP Rep. Fred Upton wins reelection

Longtime Rep. Fred Upton Frederick (Fred) Stephen UptonWarren, Porter to headline progressive fundraiser supporting seven swing state candidates Preventing next pandemic requires new bill's global solutions Hillicon Valley: Judge's ruling creates fresh hurdle for TikTok | House passes bills to secure energy sector against cyberattacks | Biden campaign urges Facebook to remove Trump posts spreading 'falsehoods' MORE (R) won reelection Tuesday for his 18th consecutive term in Michigan's 6th district, defeating Democratic challenger State Rep. Jon Hoadley.

The Associated Press called the race early Wednesday with 93 percent of precincts reporting. Upton held 58 percent of the vote compared to Hoadley's 38 percent.

Upton has served in Congress for more than 30 years, and is the former chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. He's recently been a popular target for Democrats, and eked out the closest win of his career two year ago.

Upton ran on his bipartisan record on healthcare, as well as his part in writing and passing the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act for COVID relief. He has bucked President Trump on some occasions, though Trump won Upton's district in 2016.