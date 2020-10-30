Trump may continue to campaign after Election Day if results are not finalized: report

Top surrogates for President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden campaign slams Facebook after thousands of ads blocked by platform's pre-election blackout Mnuchin says he learned of Pelosi's letter to him about stimulus talks 'in the press' Harris to travel to Texas Friday after polls show tie between Trump, Biden MORE’s reelection campaign have been told that the president could hold campaign events even after the election on Nov. 3, Politico reported.

A campaign surrogate and two Trump aides confirmed to the outlet that campaign advisers have said not to rule out additional campaign rallies as ballots continue to be counted past Election Day next week.

“Don't miscount the fact that Trump will continue to do rallies while they're still counting votes,” one adviser to the Trump campaign told Politico.

A record number of voters are set to vote by mail this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, meaning that election results in critical swing states might not be confirmed on Nov. 3. The president and his family might continue campaigning as election officials close in on a final result.

“There’s been discussions about travel opportunities for Trump and his family if we don’t have a result on Election Day, but nothing definitive on where he would go or how many people we would deploy,” another campaign aide told Politico. “If we still don’t have results in Michigan and North Carolina or Pennsylvania and Nevada on Nov. 4, he might hit those states individually.”

Trump’s presidential campaign embarked on a “thank you tour” in December 2016, visiting Ohio, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin and more after he beat Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHarris to travel to Texas Friday after polls show tie between Trump, Biden Harris more often the target of online misinformation than Pence: report The Hill's Campaign Report: What the latest polling says about the presidential race | Supreme Court shoots down GOP attempt to block NC mail ballot extension MORE.

This year, the president is set to hold 14 rallies in the three days before Election Day.

The Hill has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.