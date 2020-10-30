Ivanka Trump raises $13 million in a week for father's campaign

Ivanka Trump Ivana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpTikTok dancer who Ivanka Trump retweeted says she meant to mock Trump Lincoln Project warns of third Trump term in new ad Obama to campaign for Biden in Orlando on Tuesday MORE, President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden campaign slams Facebook after thousands of ads blocked by platform's pre-election blackout Mnuchin says he learned of Pelosi's letter to him about stimulus talks 'in the press' Harris to travel to Texas Friday after polls show tie between Trump, Biden MORE’s daughter and a top White House adviser, has raised $13 million for her father’s reelection campaign this week in an eleventh-hour fundraising spree before Election Day.

Ivanka Trump, 39, appeared at fundraisers in Mountain View and Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday evening and Monday, hauling in $10 million, a Trump political aide confirmed to The Hill. She then raised another $3 million at a fundraiser in Detroit on Friday.

She has in total headlined 11 events since Sunday and is expected to remain a staple on the campaign trail for her father's campaign through Election Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hefty weeklong haul comes at a crucial time for the Trump campaign, which heads into Nov. 3 steeply lagging in fundraising compared to Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris to travel to Texas Friday after polls show tie between Trump, Biden Florida heat sends a dozen Trump rally attendees to hospital Harris more often the target of online misinformation than Pence: report MORE’s campaign.

The president’s camp maintains it has sufficient resources in the final sprint to Election Day and has ads up nationally and in a dozen states.

Ivanka Trump’s campaign appearances have largely been considered to be tamer than her father’s events. The White House and her father’s campaign have leaned on her to appeal to suburban female voters who voted Republican in 2016 but have since stepped away from the president.

“As a working mother who has dedicated her career to the improvement of women’s lives, Ivanka intrinsically understands the issues facing American families today,” Mercedes Schlapp, a senior adviser for the Trump campaign, told Politico earlier this month. “Ivanka Trump can speak to President Trump’s success from the perspective of both a policy adviser and close family member — a remarkably effective combination on the campaign trail.”