Maloney wins reelection in New York

Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney (N.Y.) is projected to win reelection, defeating GOP challenger Carlos Santiago-Cano on Tuesday.

The Associated Press called the race at 9:56 p.m. EST.

The longtime congresswoman and chairwoman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee faced a tough primary challenge in June in a race that took six weeks to count and certify. She eked out a victory over three progressive challengers.

The general election was not expected to be nearly as close. Maloney won in 2018 with 86 percent of the vote.

As head of the Oversight panel, Maloney has spent much of the last seven months investigating the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic.