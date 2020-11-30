Katko fends off Democratic opponent in New York race

Rep. John Katko John Michael KatkoRundown of the House seats Democrats, GOP flipped on Election Day Republicans who could serve in a Biden government Fitzpatrick wins reelection in Pennsylvania MORE (R) is projected to have defeated Democrat Dana Balter in a closely watched race in upstate New York.

The Associated Press called the race at 5:07 p.m. EST, weeks after Election Day.

The race was a rematch of 2018, when Katko beat out Balter by only 5 points for a fourth term. His seat this year was one of a few races The Cook Political Report rated as a pure tossup.

ADVERTISEMENT

The district is evenly split among Republicans and Democrats, and in 2016, Katko was among only 25 House Republicans to win a district carried by Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonCornyn spox: Neera Tanden has 'no chance' of being confirmed as Biden's OMB pick Groups seek to get Black vote out for Democrats in Georgia runoffs Biden's political position is tougher than Trump's MORE.

For the first time this year, Katko endorsed President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump rages against '60 Minutes' for interview with Krebs Cornyn spox: Neera Tanden has 'no chance' of being confirmed as Biden's OMB pick Pa. lawmaker was informed of positive coronavirus test while meeting with Trump: report MORE, though he has been critical of some of Trump's comments. He did not vote for Trump in 2016 and instead wrote in Nikki Haley Nimrata (Nikki) HaleyThe Memo: GOP mulls its future after Trump O'Brien on 2024 talk: 'There's all kinds of speculation out there' New administration, House turnover raise prospects for more diversity on K Street MORE.

Katko has said he almost reconsidered his endorsement but decided Trump's economic, trade and tax policies were good for central New York.