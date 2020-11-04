GOP's Yvette Herrell unseats Torres Small in New Mexico rematch

For Republican Yvette Herrell, the second time was a charm.

Herrell, a former New Mexico state legislator, defeated Rep. Xochitl Torres Small (D-N.M.) on Tuesday, reclaiming a seat for the Republicans in one of the nation’s most competitive districts.

The Associated Press called the race for the Republican incumbent at 2:13 a.m. EST.

The race was a rematch of 2018, when Torres Small had squeaked out a victory over Herrell by fewer than 3,800 votes, and Republicans had fought hard to retake the seat this time around.

The region is a lucrative hub for the oil and gas industries, which are under fire from Democrats — including Joe Biden Joe BidenLady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed Tillis-Cunningham race in NC could decide Senate majority MORE — who are seeking a shift to green energy. And Herrell's campaign hinged on tying Torres Small to both Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiPelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed The GOP's debt boogieman is hurting families and derailing our recovery On The Money: Trump winning farm vote despite pinch of trade policies, pandemic | Pelosi says Democrats would fast-track ObamaCare, COVID-19 aid next year | Dow closes up more than 400 points on eve of Election Day MORE (D-Calif.), a San Francisco liberal who remains toxic in conservative parts of the country.

Torres Small, who soon turns 36, sought to fend off suggestions that she's a rubber stamp for her party, pointing to clashes with the liberal wing and rejecting Herrell's accusations that she was hostile to fossil fuels. The incumbent also enjoyed a vast money advantage, outraising Herrell $7.5 million to $2.5 million over the cycle, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

History, though, was not on her side.

President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge allows Trump police panel to publish report but with disclaimer Lady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed MORE had won the district by 10 points in 2016, and Republicans have controlled the 2nd District — a sprawling tract that occupies the entirety of the state's southern border with Mexico — for all but four of the past 40 years.

Herrell's victory has bought them two more.