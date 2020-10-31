Oct. 31: Where Trump and Biden will be campaigning

With three days left until Election Day, President Trump Donald John TrumpStephen Miller: Trump to further crackdown on illegal immigration if he wins US records 97,000 new COVID-19 cases, shattering daily record Biden leads Trump by 8 points nationally: poll MORE is putting all of his focus on Pennsylvania, while Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden leads Trump by 8 points nationally: poll Ivanka Trump raises million in a week for father's campaign On The Money: McConnell says Congress will take up stimulus package at start of 2021 | Lawmakers see better prospects for COVID deal after election MORE will make his first joint appearance with former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaBerlin's Madame Tussauds places wax Trump in a dumpster ahead of election New poll shows Biden leading Trump by 6 points in North Carolina Who is 'Anonymous' author Miles Taylor? MORE.

Here’s a look at where candidates on the Democratic and Republican presidential tickets will be campaigning on Saturday:

President Trump will hold four rallies on Saturday, all of them in different parts of Pennsylvania. The president will start the day with a rally in Bucks County at noon Eastern time, followed by rallies every few hours after that in Reading, Butler and Montoursville.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president’s intense focus on Pennsylvania reflects its importance to his path to 270 electoral votes.

Vice President Pence, meanwhile, will make two separates stops in North Carolina, starting with an 11:30 a.m. rally in Elm City and finishing with a 1:30 p.m. event in Elizabeth City. The events double as a chance to boost vulnerable Sen. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisThe Hill's Campaign Report: Trump, Biden barnstorm the Midwest | Texas sets statewide turnout record | Trump, Tillis trail in NC North Carolina Democrat Cunningham leads Tillis by 10 points in new poll Georgia Republican Drew Ferguson tests positive for COVID-19 MORE (R-N.C.) in his re-election bid.

On the Democratic side, Joe Biden will be joined in Michigan by former President Barack Obama. The two men will speak at a drive-in rally in Flint in the afternoon before holding another event in Detroit on Saturday evening.

Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisThere's still time to put Kamala Harris front and center Hillicon Valley: Biden campaign slams Facebook after thousands of ads blocked | Majority of voters in three swing states saw ads on social media questioning election validity: poll | Harris more often the target of online misinformation The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Facebook - Pollsters stir debate over Trump numbers MORE will be in Florida holding events in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Lake Worth working to mobilize voters.

Here's how the race for president in each of those states is shaping up based on recent polling:

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden leads Trump in Pennsylvania by 3.6 percentage points, according to a RealClearPolitics average of recent polls. Trump won the state by roughly 44,000 votes in 2016.

Biden leads Trump in Michigan by 8.7 percentage points, according to a RealClearPolitics average of recent polls. Trump won the state by roughly 11,000 votes in 2016.

Biden leads Trump in Florida by roughly 1 percentage point, according to a RealClearPolitics average of recent polls. Trump won the state by roughly 113,000 votes in 2016.

Biden leads Trump by roughly 1 percentage point in North Carolina, according to a RealClearPolitics average of recent polls. Trump won the state by roughly 173,000 votes in 2016. In the Senate race, an average of recent polls show Democrat Cal Cunningham leading Tillis by roughly 3 percentage points.