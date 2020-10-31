Biden to spend election night in Delaware

Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden leads Trump by 8 points nationally: poll Ivanka Trump raises million in a week for father's campaign On The Money: McConnell says Congress will take up stimulus package at start of 2021 | Lawmakers see better prospects for COVID deal after election MORE will spend Election Night in his home state of Delaware, his campaign announced Saturday.

The former vice president will be joined by his wife, Jill Biden, and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisThere's still time to put Kamala Harris front and center Hillicon Valley: Biden campaign slams Facebook after thousands of ads blocked | Majority of voters in three swing states saw ads on social media questioning election validity: poll | Harris more often the target of online misinformation The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Facebook - Pollsters stir debate over Trump numbers MORE and her husband, Dough Emhoff. Biden is expected to give remarks from Wilmington, the same place where he accepted the party's nomination in August.

President Trump Donald John TrumpStephen Miller: Trump to further crackdown on illegal immigration if he wins US records 97,000 new COVID-19 cases, shattering daily record Biden leads Trump by 8 points nationally: poll MORE is expected to remain in Washington, D.C., for Election Night, though it remains unclear where exactly he will watch the results. The president initially planned to attend a party at his downtown hotel, but such an event would be subject to the district's limit on gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'll be perhaps between the White House and the hotel," Trump told reporters on Saturday morning. "Because, you know, we have a — I guess they have a limit — they’ve placed limits on the hotel, which is unfortunate."

The final results of the election may not be apparent on Election Night given the influx of mail-in ballots this cycle amid the pandemic.

Certain states, such as Pennsylvania, will not begin counting those ballots prior to Election Day, meaning it will likely take some time before a winner is formally declared.