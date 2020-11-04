Axne wins reelection in Iowa

Rep. Cindy Axne Cindy AxneDemocrats poised for House gains with boost from Trump-won districts Trump looms over Ernst's tough reelection fight in Iowa Democrats lead in 3 of 4 Iowa House races: poll MORE (D-Iowa) won her reelection bid, fending off former GOP Rep. David Young David Edmund YoungDemocrats lead in 3 of 4 Iowa House races: poll Eric Idle threatens to sue GOP committee over use of Monty Python song in ad Trump: DeJoy should be removed if it 'can be proven that he did something wrong' MORE's attempt to reclaim the seat in a close race.

The Associated Press declared Axne the winner Wednesday. She won 49 percent of the votes cast compared to Young's 48 percent.

Axne beat Young to flip the district in 2018. President Trump Donald John Trump Chris Wallace condemns Trump claims that he won the election 'Squad' member Rashida Tlaib wins reelection in Michigan Biden campaign blasts Trump victory claim as 'outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect' MORE won the state's 3rd Congressional District, which includes Des Moines, by 3 percentage points in 2016. Young had served since 2014.

Axne and Rep. Abby Finkenauer Abby Lea Finkenauer10 bellwether House races to watch on election night Democrats poised for House gains with boost from Trump-won districts Trump looms over Ernst's tough reelection fight in Iowa MORE (D-Iowa), who flipped the state's 1st Congressional District in 2018, became the first two women elected to represent Iowa in the House. Axne was one of the nearly two dozen first-term House Democrats that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the pro-business lobbying group, endorsed this cycle.

She serves on the House Agriculture and Financial Services committees and is a member of the New Democrat Coalition, which is a group of pro-economic growth and fiscally responsible Democrats.