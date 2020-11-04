Fitzpatrick wins reelection in Pennsylvania

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick Brian K. FitzpatrickLawmakers urge IRS to get stimulus payments to domestic violence survivors Hopes for DC, Puerto Rico statehood rise Florida Democrat introduces bill to recognize Puerto Rico statehood referendum MORE (R-Pa.) is projected to win reelection Wednesday, beating Democratic challenger Christina Finello to continue representing Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District.

The district includes Bucks County and other parts of the suburbs north of Philadelphia. Fitzpatrick was first elected in 2016. He is a moderate Republican and is often considered one of the most bipartisan members of Congress.

Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton Chris Wallace condemns Trump claims that he won the election On The Trail: Deeply divided nation shows blue islands in a red sea Biden wins Arizona MORE won his district by 2 percentage points in 2016 and Fitzpatrick was one of two House GOP incumbents in 2020 running in a district Clinton won, alongside Rep. John Katko John Michael KatkoWarren, Porter to headline progressive fundraiser supporting seven swing state candidates Trump fuels and frustrates COVID-19 relief talks Trump says talks on COVID-19 aid are now 'working out' MORE (R-N.Y.).

Fitzpatrick is a former FBI agent who replaced his brother, former Rep. Mike Fitzpatrick, when he retired from Congress. Mike Fitzpatrick died in January from melanoma.