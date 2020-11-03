Marshall wins Kansas Senate race

Rep. Roger Marshall Roger W. MarshallMild weather could boost voter turnout on Election Day Trump holds 7-point lead over Biden in Kansas: poll Kelly raises .7 million in third quarter for Arizona Senate bid MORE (R.) is projected to win his bid for the Senate in Kansas on Tuesday and is set to replace retiring Sen. Pat Roberts Charles (Pat) Patrick RobertsSenate GOP's campaign arm releases first ad targeting Bollier in Kansas The Hill's Campaign Report: Trump, Biden hit campaign trail in Florida National Republicans will spend to defend Kansas Senate seat MORE (R-Kan.).

The Associated Press called the race at 10:57 p.m. EST.

Marshall beat Democrat Barbara Bollier, a Kansas state senator, former state representative and doctor. Marshall, a former OB/GYN who served in the Army Reserves, was first elected to Congress in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marshall ran on an anti-abortion platform and is a Trump loyalist who has voted with the president 98 percent of the time. Trump won Kansas by more than 20 percentage points in 2016.

In the House, Marshall served on the Agriculture Committee and the Science, Space, and Technology Committee. He received notable endorsements for his Senate race from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Kansas Farm Bureau, Kansas for Life, National Right to Life.

He replaces Roberts who had served in the Senate since 1997 and announced his retirement in January 2019.