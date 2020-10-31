Biden leading Trump in Midwest battlegrounds, tight races in Arizona and North Carolina: CNN poll

Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden leads Trump by 8 points nationally: poll Ivanka Trump raises million in a week for father's campaign On The Money: McConnell says Congress will take up stimulus package at start of 2021 | Lawmakers see better prospects for COVID deal after election MORE holds sizable leads over President Trump Donald John TrumpStephen Miller: Trump to further crackdown on illegal immigration if he wins US records 97,000 new COVID-19 cases, shattering daily record Biden leads Trump by 8 points nationally: poll MORE in Michigan and Wisconsin and is in a tight races with the Republican incumbent in the battlegrounds of Arizona and North Carolina just three days before Election Day, according to CNN polls released Saturday.

The smattering of surveys by SSRS were conducted in states that Trump won in 2016 over Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump may continue to campaign after Election Day if results are not finalized: report Hillicon Valley: Biden campaign slams Facebook after thousands of ads blocked | Majority of voters in three swing states saw ads on social media questioning election validity: poll | Harris more often the target of online misinformation Analysis: Where the swing states stand in Trump-Biden battle MORE. Now, the president finds himself playing defense in these states in the final days before Nov. 3.

The Arizona survey found that Biden has a 4-point lead in the state, with the former vice president garnering 50 percent support from likely voters and Trump garnering 46 percent support. Biden's lead is within the survey's 4-point margin of error.

Biden also leads the president in North Carolina, garnering 51 percent support from likely voters compared to to 45 percent support for the president. Biden's lead in the Tar Heel state is also marginal — just outside the poll's 3.8-point margin of error.

The Democratic nominee holds a sizable 12-point lead over the president in Michigan (53 percent to 41 percent) and an 8-point lead over the president in Wisconsin (52 percent to 44 percent).

According to the polls, Biden has won more support from white voters in Michigan and Wisconsin than from those in Arizona and North Carolina.

Over 61 percent of white voters with college degrees in Michigan and Wisconsin were more likely to vote for Biden. In comparison, 50 percent of white voters with college degrees in Arizona and 51 percent in North Carolina back Biden.

Biden is also leading the president with women in all four states, garnering at least 55 percent support in the battlegrounds from the crucial voting bloc.

A separate CNN poll released Wednesday found that Biden holds a 12-point lead over the president nationally, garnering 54 percent of support among likely voters compared to Trump’s 42 percent.

The surveys were conducted from Oct. 23-30. They sampled 865 likely voters in Arizona, 907 likely voters in Michigan, 901 likely voters in North Carolina and 873 likely voters in Wisconsin.

The results' margin of error is 4.1 percentage points in Arizona, 3.8 points in Michigan, 4.0 points in North Carolina and 3.9 points in Wisconsin.