Sen. Chris Coons wins reelection in Delaware

Sen. Chris Coons Christopher (Chris) Andrew CoonsWhat a Biden administration should look like Bitter fight over Barrett fuels calls to nix filibuster, expand court Ocasio-Cortez: Republicans don't believe Democrats 'have the stones to play hardball' MORE (D-Del.) is projected to win reelection against his Republican challenger Lauren Witzke.

The Associated Press called the race for him at 8 p.m. EST.



The seasoned incumbent, who began his service in the upper chamber in 2010, was favored to beat Witzke in the traditionally blue state.

Coons beat his Republican challenger in 2014 by a margin of 14 points.

Coons dramatically out-raised Witzke, raking in $5.7 million in funds. His opponent amassed $348,784 for her election bid.





