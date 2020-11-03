Republican Cynthia Lummis wins Wyoming Senate election

Republican candidate Cynthia Lummis Cynthia Marie LummisChamber of Commerce endorses McSally for reelection Cynthia Lummis wins GOP Senate primary in Wyoming Chamber of Commerce endorses Ernst for reelection MORE is projected to win her Wyoming Senate bid against her Democratic opponent Merav Ben-David.

The Associated Press called the race at 9:01 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press called the race at 9:01 p.m. ET.

The two were running to fill the seat of Sen. Mike Enzi (R). Lummis's victory comes after she won a competitive primary battle earlier this year against nine other Republicans.

Lummis, a former member of Congress was favored to win the election in a traditionally red state. She also went into Tuesday with a massive campaign bank account compared to her opponent, raising six times more than Ben-David.

Lummis represented Wyoming's at-large congressional district from 2009 to 2017.