Nov. 1: Where Biden and Trump are campaigning today

President Trump on Sunday will begin a blistering stretch of 10 rallies over the next two days, while Democratic nominee Joe Biden will focus on the swing state of Pennsylvania.

With just two days left until Election Day, Trump’s schedule has him in traditional battlegrounds like Michigan and Florida, as well as states where he is on defense like Georgia and Iowa.

Here’s a look at where candidates on the Democratic and Republican presidential tickets will be campaigning on Sunday:

Trump will hold five rallies in five different states on Sunday. The president will travel first to Michigan for an event in Macomb County. Trump will then hold subsequent rallies in Dubuque, Iowa, Hickory, N.C., Rome, Ga., and Opa-locka, Fla.

Vice President Pence will be in North Carolina for a second consecutive day. Pence is scheduled to travel to Boone and attend Sunday worship services alongside Rev. Franklin Graham.

Joe Biden will be in Pennsylvania, one day after Trump held four separate rallies there. The Democratic nominee will be in Philadelphia to deliver remarks.

Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, meanwhile, will be in Georgia and North Carolina working to mobilize voters. Harris will be in Gwinnett County, Ga., in the afternoon, and in Fayetteville, N.C. in the evening.

Here's how the race in each of those states is shaping up based on recent polling:

Biden leads Trump in Pennsylvania by 3.7 percentage points, according to a RealClearPolitics average of recent polls. Trump won the state by roughly 44,000 votes in 2016.

Biden leads Trump in Michigan by 7.3 percentage points, according to a RealClearPolitics average of recent polls. Trump won the state by roughly 11,000 votes in 2016.

Trump leads Biden by less than a percentage point in Iowa, according to a RealClearPolitics average of recent polls. Trump won the state by 147,000 votes in 2016. In the Senate race, recent polls show Democrat Theresa Greenfield trailing Sen. Joni Ernst by less than a percentage point.

Biden leads Trump in Georgia by less than a percentage point, according to a RealClearPolitics average of recent polls. Trump won the state in 2016 by roughly 211,000 votes.

Biden leads Trump in Florida by 1.6 percentage points, according to a RealClearPolitics average of recent polls. Trump won the state by roughly 113,000 votes in 2016.

Biden leads Trump by roughly 1 percentage point in North Carolina, according to a RealClearPolitics average of recent polls. Trump won the state by roughly 173,000 votes in 2016. In the Senate race, an average of recent polls show Democrat Cal Cunningham leading Sen. Thom Tillis by roughly 3 percentage points.