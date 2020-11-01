Pennsylvania governor predicts Biden win in state: 'Things are different now'

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Tom WolfSunday shows preview: The final push to Election Day Trump condemns riots and looting in Philadelphia Trump rips Biden in scramble to win Pennsylvania MORE (D) predicted on Sunday that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenPoll: Trump leads Biden by 7 points in Iowa Biden campaign cancels event in Texas after pro-Trump cars surrounded its bus Obama shooting three pointer while campaigning for Biden goes viral MORE will win his state, saying that “things are different now” than in 2016.

Wolf told CNN’s “State of the Union” that “anything’s possible” for Election Day, which looms two days away, but noted he thinks the former vice president will win the Keystone State.

“Anything’s possible, but I think Joe Biden’s gonna win,” he told CNN’s Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperThe 'Anonymous' saga ended with a dud — a perfect example of the problem of Trump-era media Dave Matthews: Trump rallies show 'disregard' for 'his greatest followers' Who is 'Anonymous' author Miles Taylor? MORE.

“Things are different now,” he said. “They just feel different than they did back in 2016.”

“There are a lot of Biden signs all over places that there never were Hillary signs back in 2016,” he said referring to 2016’s Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonPoll: Trump leads Biden by 7 points in Iowa Biden campaign cancels event in Texas after pro-Trump cars surrounded its bus Trump, Biden trade insults as they duke it out in key battlegrounds MORE. “So I think Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisBiden campaign cancels event in Texas after pro-Trump cars surrounded its bus Two college students drive 20 hours to cast their ballots in Texas Biden to spend election night in Delaware MORE are going to do quite well in Pennsylvania.”

The RealClearPolitics average in Pennsylvania shows Biden at a 4 percentage point lead over President Trump Donald John TrumpPoll: Trump leads Biden by 7 points in Iowa Biden campaign cancels event in Texas after pro-Trump cars surrounded its bus Obama shooting three pointer while campaigning for Biden goes viral MORE in what’s expected to be a tight race that could ultimately determine the election winner.

The Pennsylvania governor was responding to a tweet from Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), who posted a picture of the crowd for a Trump rally Saturday.

“The President is popular in PA,” Fetterman posted. “I don’t care what polls say.”

The president has held several rallies in Pennsylvania over the past week, gathering huge crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic, including a trio last Monday in Allentown, Lititz and Martinsburg.

Trump won the state in 2016, which experts said got him to the White House along with victories in Wisconsin and Michigan.