Buttigieg denounces Trump campaign for 'suppressing voters' calling it 'a stain on that campaign forever'

Former 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Pete ButtigiegSunday shows preview: The final push to Election Day What a Biden administration should look like Conservative operatives Wohl, Burkman charged in Ohio over false robocalls MORE denounced President Trump Donald John TrumpPoll: Trump leads Biden by 7 points in Iowa Biden campaign cancels event in Texas after pro-Trump cars surrounded its bus Obama shooting three pointer while campaigning for Biden goes viral MORE’s campaign for “suppressing voters,” labeling it “a stain on that campaign forever.”

Buttigieg slammed the Trump campaign in an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union,” saying they have “given up” and resorted to voter suppression.

“Unfortunately it seems that Republicans have given up – at least Donald Trump’s campaign has really given up on the idea of persuading voters and is instead turning to the idea of suppressing voters,” he said.

The former mayor of South Bend, Ind., criticized the administration for trying “to disenfranchise” voters, specifically in Texas, and for attempting “maneuvers to try and make it harder to get absentee ballots” particularly for those serving overseas.

“This is especially shocking,” Buttigieg said. “I don’t know what Donald Trump has against soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines who are returning absentee ballots from abroad.”

"It is going to be a stain on that campaign forever that they thought part of their strategy to win was to make it harder for American citizens, including patriots serving overseas, to have their voices heard,” he added.

Trump’s campaign manager Corey Lewandowski Corey R. LewandowskiSunday shows preview: The final push to Election Day Pence travel questioned after aides test positive Lewandowski: Trump 'wants to see every Republican reelected regardless of ... if they break with the president' MORE dismissed accusations on "Fox News Sunday" that the campaign and the Republican party are aiming to limit the collection and processing of mail-in ballots.

He said the party and the campaign are focused on stopping voter fraud and holding up “the integrity of the process.”

This year's election is expected to set records for absentee voting and early voting as the coronavirus pandemic continues.