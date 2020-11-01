DeWine forecasts Trump wins Ohio in 'close vote'

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Mike DeWineSunday shows preview: The final push to Election Day Ohio breaks record for single-day increase in COVID-19 cases Travel industry calls on Trump administration to prevent the need for quarantines by creating a testing plan MORE (R) predicted on Sunday that President Trump Donald John TrumpPoll: Trump leads Biden by 7 points in Iowa Biden campaign cancels event in Texas after pro-Trump cars surrounded its bus Obama shooting three pointer while campaigning for Biden goes viral MORE will win his state over Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenPoll: Trump leads Biden by 7 points in Iowa Biden campaign cancels event in Texas after pro-Trump cars surrounded its bus Obama shooting three pointer while campaigning for Biden goes viral MORE in a “close vote.”

"I think the president wins Ohio,” DeWine said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “I think it's going to be a close vote. I think he wins by a couple points probably.”

The governor said he expects the winner of the state to be known on election night, noting Ohio’s early vote numbers will be ready to process and likely will come in before its Election Day votes.

“The first you’re gonna get are all the early votes,” he said. “They’re gonna come in probably before 8 o’clock, and you’re gonna see some big numbers there. And I think that will give us some indication on how Ohio’s going.”

Host Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperThe 'Anonymous' saga ended with a dud — a perfect example of the problem of Trump-era media Dave Matthews: Trump rallies show 'disregard' for 'his greatest followers' Who is 'Anonymous' author Miles Taylor? MORE noted that the early vote results coming first could give the impression of a “blue mirage” of Democrats winning the state because more Democrats voted early than Republicans nationwide.

The president won Ohio by 8 percentage points in 2016, but DeWine and polls are predicting a closer race this year, prompting Tapper to ask if that’s a “red flag” for the Trump campaign.

“Well, look, we’re in the midst of a pandemic,” DeWine answered. “And this is a tough, tough time. And so you know, it’s gonna be closer. It’s not gonna be a blowout like it was in Ohio" in 2016.



“But the president is still going to do exceedingly well in what has historically been a Democrat area, the Ohio valley, eastern Ohio” as well as in “all the other rural counties.”

DeWine added that the Trump campaign’s “ground game” in Ohio appeared “better” than the Biden campaign’s.

The RealClearPolitics average of polls over the last month in Ohio show Biden with a 0.2 percentage point lead over Trump, indicating the state is one to watch on election night.