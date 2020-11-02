Democrats expand Senate map, putting GOP on defense

Voter angst over the coronavirus pandemic and anger at President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden leads Trump in survey of Texas voters from left-leaning pollster On The Trail: Making sense of Super Poll Sunday Trump rebukes FBI for investigating supporters accused of harassing Biden bus MORE has Democrats surfing a blue wave that has them positioned to win sweep back the Senate majority for the first time in six years.

What began as an election cycle focused on a narrow handful of states has blossomed into a coast-to-coast battlefield in which Republican-held states that haven’t sent a Democrat to Washington, D.C. for decades are suddenly in play.

In interviews with more than a dozen strategists and pollsters on both sides of the partisan divide, those active in the fight for control of the Senate said the carefully planned campaign centered on just a few states blew up when the virus began spreading in March, and expanded further when Democratic candidates began reaping an unexpected and unprecedented harvest of small-dollar donations fueled by activist outrage.

Democrats need to gain a net of just three seats to recapture the majority. In the closing days of the campaign, as many as 14 Senate seats appear truly competitive — eleven of them currently held by the GOP.

Public polling shows Democratic challengers are poised to knock off Republican Senate incumbents Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsSenate battle threatens to spill into overtime Ginsburg's granddaughter cuts election ad for progressive group: 'Make her voice heard at the ballot box' Susan Collins says systemic racism isn't 'a problem' in Maine MORE (R-Maine), Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyMore veterans running for office as numbers dwindle in Congress Senate candidates focus closing arguments on health care, experience Senate battle threatens to spill into overtime MORE (R-Ariz.) and Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerSenate candidates focus closing arguments on health care, experience Democrats brace for nail-biting finish to Senate battle Trump expressed doubt to donors GOP can hold Senate: report MORE (R-Colo.). Collins has not led a public survey this year; McSally has led only one poll, which was paid for by a conservative media outlet; and Gardner trails former Gov. John Hickenlooper John HickenlooperSenate candidates focus closing arguments on health care, experience Biden and Schumer face battles with left if Democrats win big Push to expand Supreme Court faces Democratic buzzsaw MORE (D) in the only survey conducted in Colorado in October.

Most polls have showed Sen. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisSenate candidates focus closing arguments on health care, experience Nov. 1: Where Biden and Trump are campaigning today Oct. 31: Where Trump and Biden will be campaigning MORE (R-N.C.) in jeopardy too, despite a sex scandal that has plagued former state Sen. Cal Cunningham (D) in the final month of the race. Tillis has sought to turn the campaign into a referendum on Cunningham’s behavior, though the Democratic challenger has maintained a narrow lead in most public polls.

Those four seats alone would be enough for Democrats to capture control of the Senate, offsetting the likely loss of a seat in Alabama, where Sen. Doug Jones (D) trails former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville.

But Democrats have planted bulbs in other, less fertile states, and they are starting to see green shoots. Recent polling shows Republican incumbents in Iowa, Montana, South Carolina and Alaska running just ahead of or even with their well-funded Democratic rivals. An open seat in Kansas, a state that hasn’t elected a Democratic senator since the height of the Great Depression, is also a close race.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockGOP sees path to hold Senate majority Interior says Pendley to remain at BLM despite 'dramatic tweets' from Democrats Democrat trails by 3 points in Montana Senate race: poll MORE (D), who has won election three times on the same day a Republican presidential nominee has carried his state, leapt from an unsuccessful presidential campaign of his own into a tight contest against Sen. Steve Daines Steven (Steve) David DainesSenate battle threatens to spill into overtime GOP sees path to hold Senate majority Democrat trails by 3 points in Montana Senate race: poll MORE (R). And in Georgia, Democrats turned to a couple of candidates — investigative journalist Jon Ossoff, challenging Sen. David Perdue (R), and pastor Raphael Warnock, who faces a crowded field led by appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerMore veterans running for office as numbers dwindle in Congress Senate battle threatens to spill into overtime Roger Stone to campaign for Doug Collins in Georgia on Monday MORE (R) and Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsMore veterans running for office as numbers dwindle in Congress Roger Stone to campaign for Doug Collins in Georgia on Monday Loeffler says she's 'not familiar' with Trump's comments from 'Access Hollywood' tape MORE (R) — in a pair of races that may stretch to a January runoff.

“Thanks to strong Democratic candidates expanding the map, we're heading into the election on offense in more than a dozen Senate seats, including tough red states, and with multiple paths to the majority,” said Lauren Passalacqua, the spokeswoman for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. “The biggest problem dragging down Republican incumbents is their toxic health care records and voting to gut protections for people with pre-existing conditions, even during a pandemic.”

Republicans have been more focused on defending their incumbents than expanding their opportunities.

The party has been most optimistic about Michigan businessman John James (R), though public polls show him trailing Sen. Gary Peters Gary Charles PetersObama boosts Biden in must-win Michigan Top Senate GOP super PAC makes final .6M investment in Michigan Senate race The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Trump, Biden set for weekend swing state sprint MORE (D). Democrats are even more likely to keep the seat held by Sen. Tina Smith Tina Flint SmithKlobuchar 'feeling good' about Democrats taking control of Senate Biden to campaign in Minnesota as GOP ups pressure in 'sleeper' state The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Facebook - Election night could be a bit messy MORE (D-Minn.).

Just days before Election Day, neither Democrats nor Republicans will say they are confident about their chances of winning a Senate majority in the next Congress. But Democrats have expanded a map that was once focused on just a handful of states, giving them more paths back to controlling the gavel than either party would have expected two years ago.

The instability in what once appeared to be a narrowly focused contest has come from a global pandemic that disrupted Americans’ daily lives and our politics. Democrats have reprised their defense of the Affordable Care Act as the Trump administration challenges its constitutionality at the Supreme Court, even while a raging wave of infections sickens nearly 100,000 Americans every day.

“The [Republican] Party as a whole failed to understand nothing mattered until they got the virus under control,” said Shripal Shah, vice president of the Democratic super PAC American Bridge. “You can’t lie your way out of a pandemic.”

Republican senators grew increasingly unhappy with Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, to the extent to which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThe Trump court and the erosion of environmental law More veterans running for office as numbers dwindle in Congress 'Saturday Night Live' warns of Trump reelection in Halloween tale MORE (R-Ky.) avoided appearing at the White House over concerns that the administration was lax in protecting its own employees — a fear that proved well-founded after the president and several Republican senators got infected themselves.

“This has been as challenging a political environment as any for an incumbent party or for Republicans in general, and it’s a testament to the resilience of these Republican senators and the strategic decisions made on our side that there’s still a path to holding the Senate majority,” said Jesse Hunt, a spokesman for the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC).

Back home, those senators tried to appear active in combating both the virus and its economic toll. They touted the distribution of emergency funds to the unemployed and to small businesses, even though conservatives made clear that a further round of emergency stimulus being negotiated by Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiDemocrats poised for House gains with boost from Trump-won districts America divided? Not on everything On The Money: McConnell says Congress will take up stimulus package at start of 2021 | Lawmakers see better prospects for COVID deal after election MORE (D-Calif.) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven Terner MnuchinDemocrats call Trump's COVID-19 response 'among the worst failures of leadership in American history' The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Trump, Biden set for weekend swing state sprint Mnuchin says he learned of Pelosi's letter to him about stimulus talks 'in the press' MORE was a nonstarter.

“You had to have demonstrated some virus competence,” said Brad Todd, a Republican strategist who advises Gardner and Tillis. Voters “have to feel like you’re working at it, that it’s a priority.”

Democrats recruited a broad field of challengers they hope will fit a unique moment.

Against Sen. Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstOn The Trail: Making sense of Super Poll Sunday Trump stages five rallies in five states in pre-election sprint More veterans running for office as numbers dwindle in Congress MORE (R-Iowa), they chose a businesswoman who has never held office, Theresa Greenfield (D), in hopes of contrasting with an incumbent they want to portray as having gone Washington. In Alaska, Democrats backed an independent candidate, Al Gross, with a uniquely Alaskan story about killing an attacking grizzly bear. In Kansas, they hoped to exploit internal Republican divisions by backing state Sen. Barbara Bollier, who until recently was a Republican herself

Perhaps no first-time candidate has surprised more than South Carolina’s Jaime Harrison (D), who has raised more than $100 million in his bid to take on Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamSenate candidates focus closing arguments on health care, experience Sunday shows preview: The final push to Election Day Ocasio-Cortez responds to Lindsey Graham debate swipe: You folded 'like a wet napkin' MORE (R). Graham remains the favorite, but Harrison’s cash haul has put him in the best position of any Democrat in recent memory in a state that hasn’t elected a Democratic senator since Fritz Hollings won re-election in 1998.

Harrison and Warnock are two of six Black Democratic candidates this year — the others are running in Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee, and Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerDemocratic senators unveil bill to ban discrimination in financial services industry Obama endorses Espy in Mississippi Senate race Durbin says he will run for No. 2 spot if Dems win Senate majority MORE (D), who is skating to reelection in New Jersey.

Harrison is the most successful fundraiser in a cohort that has shattered fundraising records. Late campaign finance filings show Greenfield has raised $47 million, Cunningham $46 million and Collins’s challenger Sara Gideon (D) $68 million. In Montana, Bullock raised $5.6 million for his presidential campaign — and about eight times as much, $42 million, for his Senate campaign.

That money has helped candidates fend off a barrage of outside attacks from the NRSC and the Senate Leadership Fund, the top Republican super PAC. That group has raised more than $300 million of its own this cycle, led by big-spending billionaires like the casino magnate Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam and the investors Ken Griffin, Stephen Schwarzman and Timothy Mellon. The super PAC’s Democratic equivalent, the Senate Majority PAC, has raised $254 million itself, according to the most recent filings.

“Candidate hard money is the most valuable commodity in politics, because it’s the only money that allows a candidate to go on TV and talk to the camera,” Todd said.