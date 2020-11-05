Freedom Caucus member Scott Perry wins fifth term in Pennsylvania

Rep. Scott Perry Scott Gordon PerryHouse Republicans ask Amtrak CEO for information on Biden's train trips Hillicon Valley: House votes to condemn QAnon | Americans worried about foreign election interference | DHS confirms request to tap protester phones House approves measure condemning QAnon, but 17 Republicans vote against it MORE (R-Pa.) was projected to win reelection Thursday, fending off Democratic challenger Eugene DePasquale in Pennsylvania’s Harrisburg-area 10th Congressional District.

The Associated Press made the call at 6:51 EST.

Perry, a military veteran and former state legislator, has served in Congress since 2013. He is a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus.

Perry drew fire during the campaign for remarks in September in which he questioned whether systemic racism exists.

During a debate later in the campaign, Perry said that while he believes racism is wrong, police shouldn’t be demonized. He also said he hopes the Supreme Court overturns the Affordable Care Act.

The high court is scheduled to hear arguments Nov. 10 in a GOP-led case that aims to overturn the 2010 law, also known as ObamaCare, in its entirety.