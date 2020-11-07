Conor Lamb defeats Trump-backed challenger for reelection in Pennsylvania

Rep. Conor Lamb (D) was projected to win reelection Friday in Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District in the western part of the state, defeating Army veteran and author Sean Parnell.

The Associated Press called the race at 11:41 a.m. EST.

Lamb made bipartisanship a focus of his reelection campaign, pointing out that most of his congressional votes have been on bipartisan bills. But Parnell criticized Lamb for voting to impeach President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden claims a 'mandate' to govern, calls for end to 'partisan warfare' Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Georgia Senate race between Perdue, Ossoff heads to runoff MORE and sought to link Lamb to Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiBiden claims a 'mandate' to govern, calls for end to 'partisan warfare' Election scrambles prospects for next COVID-19 relief bill Overnight Health Care: Election results underscore different views on coronavirus | What could a Biden administration do on health care? | Battle lines form over coronavirus fight in lame duck MORE (D-Calif.) and prominent progressive lawmakers.

Lamb did not vote for Pelosi as Speaker in 2019 and instead backed Rep. Joe Kennedy Joseph (Joe) Patrick KennedyVan Drew fends off challenge from Kennedy after party switch Markey wins reelection in Massachusetts Live updates: Democrats fight to take control of the Senate MORE (D-Mass.).

Parnell, previously a regular guest on Fox News, was touted by Trump shortly before entering the race, with the president calling him a "fantastic military man."

Lamb, a Marine Corps veteran and former federal prosecutor, was first elected to Congress in 2018, winning a special election after former Rep. Tim Murphy Tim MurphyBiden receives endorsements from three swing-district Democrats A federal abortion law might be needed Female Dems see double standard in Klobuchar accusations MORE (R) resigned. In the 2018 general election, Lamb defeated then-Rep. Keith Rothfus Keith James RothfusCNN's Tapper tried to talk GOP candidate out of running against Democratic incumbent: report Lobbying world Conor Lamb gets 2020 challenger touted by Trump MORE (R) after Pennsylvania’s House districts were redrawn.

The Cook Political report had listed the 17th district race as "lean Democratic," but shifted it to "likely Democratic" the day before the election.