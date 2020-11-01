Biden leads Trump by 2-1 margin with Latino voters: poll

Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenPoll: Trump leads Biden by 7 points in Iowa Biden campaign cancels event in Texas after pro-Trump cars surrounded its bus Obama shooting three pointer while campaigning for Biden goes viral MORE leads President Trump Donald John TrumpPoll: Trump leads Biden by 7 points in Iowa Biden campaign cancels event in Texas after pro-Trump cars surrounded its bus Obama shooting three pointer while campaigning for Biden goes viral MORE among Latino voters by a 2–1 margin, according to a poll released Sunday.

The NBC News/Wall Street Journal/Telemundo poll found that 62 percent of Latino respondents backed Biden for president, compared to 29 percent who supported Trump.

The numbers show the former vice president holding a narrower lead among Latino voters than 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonPoll: Trump leads Biden by 7 points in Iowa Biden campaign cancels event in Texas after pro-Trump cars surrounded its bus Trump, Biden trade insults as they duke it out in key battlegrounds MORE did at this point in the election. Clinton received 62 percent support from Latino voters, but Trump only had 20 percent backing him.

Clinton’s exit polls showed her earning 66 percent of the Latino vote, compared to Trump’s 28 percent.

Biden has a stronger 52-percentage-point lead among Latino women, but a closer 9-percentage point lead among Latino men.

A majority of respondents at 59 percent said they disapproved of the current president’s job performance, with 47 saying they strongly disapproved. Thirty-two percent said they approved.

Almost two-thirds of respondents at 64 percent said they disapproved of how Trump has handled the coronavirus pandemic, while 28 percent said they approved. But 49 percent of Latino voters said Trump’s handling of the economy was favorable, while 39 percent disapproved.

A total of 59 percent of Latino voters said they think the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is still to come, while 22 percent said the worst is over.

Almost 60 percent of Latino respondents said they think the country is heading in the wrong direction, while 24 percent said it was going in the right direction, and 10 percent said they were unsure.

The NBC News/Wall Street Journal/Telemundo poll was conducted by Hart Research Associates between Oct. 29 and Oct. 31. The oversample amounted to 410 Latino registered voters with a margin of error of 4.84 percentage points.

The oversample of Latinos was also included in a larger NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll also released Sunday.