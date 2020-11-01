Pro-Trump car caravan briefly blocks New Jersey highway

A group of President Trump Donald John TrumpPoll: Trump leads Biden by 7 points in Iowa Biden campaign cancels event in Texas after pro-Trump cars surrounded its bus Obama shooting three pointer while campaigning for Biden goes viral MORE's supporters briefly shut down a New Jersey highway on Sunday as part of events across the state in support of the president's reelection.

Video of the incident posted on Twitter showed dozens of cars bearing Trump flags, pro-police flags, and U.S. and Israeli flags as part of a caravan. The group identified itself in Twitter posts as "Jews for Trump."

ADVERTISEMENT

In New Jersey, a convoy of vehicles supporting President Trump has halted traffic on the Garden State Parkway. #NJ #Trump



pic.twitter.com/WxNlFNdPNz — TalkRadio 77 WABC (@77WABCradio) November 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

It wasn't immediately clear how long traffic had been stopped on the Garden State Parkway Sunday afternoon as part of the demonstration. The effort comes just two days after Trump supporters in Texas were accused of surrounding and harassing a campaign bus belonging to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenPoll: Trump leads Biden by 7 points in Iowa Biden campaign cancels event in Texas after pro-Trump cars surrounded its bus Obama shooting three pointer while campaigning for Biden goes viral MORE on the highway. The FBI has reportedly opened an investigation into the incident.

Other pro-Trump rallies reportedly took place across New Jersey on Sunday as Election Day draws closer. The Asbury Park Press reported that FirstEnergy Park in Lakewood, N.J. as well as Veteran Parks in Berkeley, N.J. were also the sites of pro-Trump events the same afternoon.

New Jersey voted for Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonPoll: Trump leads Biden by 7 points in Iowa Biden campaign cancels event in Texas after pro-Trump cars surrounded its bus Trump, Biden trade insults as they duke it out in key battlegrounds MORE (D) over the president by 14 percentage points in 2016, and the state is generally considered a Democratic stronghold.