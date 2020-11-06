Cartwright fends off House challenge from ex-Trump official in Pennsylvania

Rep. Matt Cartwright Matthew (Matt) Alton CartwrightThe Hill's Campaign Report: Democrats break fundraising records in Senate races Races heat up for House leadership posts Trump Jr. seeks to elect 'new blood' to Republican Party MORE (D) was projected to win a fifth term Friday, fending off a challenge from a former Trump administration official in Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District.

The Associated Press called the race at 12:05 p.m. EST.

Cartwright bested Jim Bognet, a consultant and a former Trump administration appointee in the U.S. Export-Import Bank, to continue representing the northeastern Pennsylvania district.

The 59-year-old Democrat has served in the House since 2013, when he represented what was then the 17th District. He retained the seat after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered redistricting in 2018.

President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden pulls ahead of Trump in Georgia Biden takes lead in Georgia, makes gains in Pennsylvania Gore: This election is 'completely different' than 2000 MORE won what is now the 8th District by about 9.5 percentage points in 2016.

The 2020 race in the 8th District was listed by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report as "lean Democratic" heading into Election Day.

Cartwright is expected to become a subcommittee chair on the House Appropriations Committee in the 117th Congress.