Biden responds to report Trump plans to declare premature victory: He's 'not going to steal this election'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenPoll: Trump leads Biden by 7 points in Iowa Biden campaign cancels event in Texas after pro-Trump cars surrounded its bus Obama shooting three pointer while campaigning for Biden goes viral MORE on Sunday responded to a report that President Trump Donald John TrumpPoll: Trump leads Biden by 7 points in Iowa Biden campaign cancels event in Texas after pro-Trump cars surrounded its bus Obama shooting three pointer while campaigning for Biden goes viral MORE will declare victory early on Election Night if he has a lead, saying Trump would not "steal this election."

“My response is the president is not going to steal this election," Trump told reporters before leaving an event for Rep. Brendan Boyle's (D-Pa.) reelection campaign in Philadelphia.

Biden's comments came after Axios reported earlier Sunday that Trump told a number of people close to him he intends to declare victory prematurely if early returns favor him – despite the likelihood that several battleground states could hinge in mail-in ballots counted after Election Day.

Trump and Biden campaigned in Pennsylvania this weekend, with Trump holding four rallies in the Keystone State Saturday, and Biden headlining a number of events on Sunday. The Democratic nominee is also set to spend all of Monday campaigning in the battleground state.

Pennsylvania's early count is likely to favor Trump because of state laws against counting mail-in ballots before Election Day. However, that margin is expected to narrow.

Numerous polls show Biden leading the president in Pennsylvania. The Real Clear Politics average shows Biden leading Trump by four points in the state.

Trump won the state by roughly a point in 2016, contributing to what was widely considered a surprise victory.