Nov. 2: Where Biden and Trump are campaigning today

President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden leads Trump in survey of Texas voters from left-leaning pollster On The Trail: Making sense of Super Poll Sunday Trump rebukes FBI for investigating supporters accused of harassing Biden bus MORE and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden leads Trump in survey of Texas voters from left-leaning pollster On The Trail: Making sense of Super Poll Sunday Trump rebukes FBI for investigating supporters accused of harassing Biden bus MORE will make their final pitch to voters on the campaign trail on Monday on the eve of Election Day.

The president will hold a final blitz of rallies with five events across four states. Biden will be in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Here’s a fuller look at where the candidates on the Democratic and Republican presidential tickets will be on Monday:

ADVERTISEMENT

President Trump will hold five rallies for a second straight day. He will start the day with an event in Fayetteville, N.C., followed by rallies in Scranton, Pa., Traverse City, Mich., Kenosha, Wis., and Grand Rapids, Mich.

Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PencePittsburgh newspaper backs Trump in first GOP presidential endorsement since 1972 Vote for the ideas that made America great — and will again Lizzo dresses as fly in Mike Pence's hair for Halloween MORE will be in three states. He will begin the day in Pennsylvania, followed by a stop in Wisconsin. Pence will finish the day in Michigan, where he will join Trump at his rally.

The Biden campaign is putting most of its focus on Pennsylvania on Monday. The former vice president will hold events in the Keystone State, but he will also travel to Cleveland to make a final push in Ohio.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisBiden begins two-day campaign sprint in battleground Pennsylvania Trump praises Texas supporters who surrounded Biden-Harris bus FBI investigating Biden bus surrounded by pro-Trump cars: report MORE will hold events in Pennsylvania to mobilize voters.

Here’s a look at how the race is shaping up in each of those states, based on recent polling:

ADVERTISEMENT

The race in North Carolina is neck-and-neck, with Biden leading by 0.3 percentage points in North Carolina, according to a RealClearPolitics average of recent polls. Trump won the state by roughly 173,000 votes in 2016. In the Senate race, an average of recent polls show Democrat Cal Cunningham leading Republican Sen. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisSenate candidates focus closing arguments on health care, experience Nov. 1: Where Biden and Trump are campaigning today Oct. 31: Where Trump and Biden will be campaigning MORE by roughly 3 percentage points.

Biden leads Trump in Michigan by 6.1 percentage points, according to a RealClearPolitics average of recent polls. Trump won the state by roughly 11,000 votes in 2016.

Biden leads Trump in Pennsylvania by 4.3 percentage points, according to a RealClearPolitics average of recent polls. Trump won the state by roughly 44,000 votes in 2016.

Biden leads Trump in Wisconsin by 6.6 percentage points, according to a RealClearPolitics average of recent polls. Trump won the state by roughly 23,000 votes in 2016.

The race is neck-and-neck in Ohio, with an average of recent polls showing Biden ahead by 0.2 percentage points, according to RealClearPolitics. Trump won the state in 2016 by roughly 450,000 votes.