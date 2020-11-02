Here's when polls close across the US on Election Day

Americans will have the opportunity to head to the polls on Tuesday amid a pandemic that has upended the traditional way in which elections are conducted in the U.S.

More than 90 million Americans have already cast their ballots, either by mail or through early in-person voting, according to the U.S. Elections Project. Both Republicans and Democrats are hoping to see a surge in voter turnout on Election Day as the race between President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden leads Trump in survey of Texas voters from left-leaning pollster On The Trail: Making sense of Super Poll Sunday Trump rebukes FBI for investigating supporters accused of harassing Biden bus MORE and Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden leads Trump in survey of Texas voters from left-leaning pollster On The Trail: Making sense of Super Poll Sunday Trump rebukes FBI for investigating supporters accused of harassing Biden bus MORE nears the finish line.

Here are when polls close in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. All times are adjusted for Eastern Time. The local times in which polls close are also noted.

6 P.M. ET

Indiana (6 P.M. local time: most of the state is in Eastern Time Zone, while some is in Central Time Zone)

Kentucky (6 P.M. local time: some of state in Eastern Time Zone, some in Central Time)

7 P.M. ET

Florida (7 p.m. local time: most of state is in Eastern Time Zone, part is in Central Time Zone)

Georgia (7 p.m. local time)

South Carolina (7 p.m. local time)

Vermont (7 p.m. local time)

Virginia (7 p.m. local time)

7:30 P.M. ET

North Carolina (7:30 p.m. local time)

Ohio (7:30 p.m. local time)

West Virginia (7:30 p.m. local time)

8 P.M. ET

Alabama (7 p.m. local time)

Connecticut (8 p.m. local time)

Delaware (8 p.m. local time)

District of Columbia (8 p.m. local time)

Illinois (7 p.m. local time)

Maine (8 p.m. local time)

Maryland (8 p.m. local time)

Massachusetts (8 p.m. local time)

Mississippi (7 p.m. local time)

Missouri (7 p.m. local time)

New Hampshire (8 p.m. local time, though can very by municipality)

New Jersey (8 p.m. local time)

North Dakota (7 p.m. local time: parts of state are in Mountain Time)

Oklahoma (7 p.m. local)

Pennsylvania (8 p.m. local time)

Rhode Island (8 p.m. local time)

South Dakota (7 p.m. local time)

Tennessee (8 p.m. local time)

Texas (7 p.m. local time: parts of state are in Mountain Time and will close 9 p.m. ET)

8:30 P.M. ET

Arkansas (7:30 p.m. local time)

9 P.M. ET

Arizona (7 p.m. local time)

Colorado (7 p.m. local time)

Kansas (8 p.m. local time)

Louisiana (8 p.m. local time)

Michigan (8 p.m. local time)

Minnesota (8 p.m. local time)

Nebraska (8 p.m. Central Time, 7 p.m. Mountain Time)

New Mexico (7 p.m. local time)

New York (9 p.m. local time)

Wisconsin (8 p.m. local time)

Wyoming (7 p.m. local time)

10 P.M. ET

Idaho (8 p.m. local time)

Iowa (9 p.m. local time)

Montana (8 p.m. local time)

Nevada (7 p.m. local time)

Utah (8 p.m. local time)

11 P.M. ET

California (8 p.m. local time)

Oregon (8 p.m. local time)

Washington (8 p.m. local time)

12 A.M. ET

Alaska (8 p.m. local time)

Hawaii (7 p.m. local time)