Biden tops Trump by 8 points in national survey

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden leads Trump in survey of Texas voters from left-leaning pollster On The Trail: Making sense of Super Poll Sunday Trump rebukes FBI for investigating supporters accused of harassing Biden bus MORE leads President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden leads Trump in survey of Texas voters from left-leaning pollster On The Trail: Making sense of Super Poll Sunday Trump rebukes FBI for investigating supporters accused of harassing Biden bus MORE by eight points among likely voters in Morning Consult’s final nationwide pre-election survey of likely voters.

The survey, released Monday, found Biden with 52 percent support to Trump’s 44 percent. The polling firm notes that Biden’s lead is considerably more than that of Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonOn The Trail: Making sense of Super Poll Sunday Trump winning farm vote despite pinch of trade policies, pandemic Trump stages five rallies in five states in pre-election sprint MORE in its final 2016 survey.

That poll showed Clinton leading with a plurality, 45 percent to 42 percent, with third-party candidates pulling 12 percent of the vote. Clinton ultimately won the popular vote by 2.1 points, but lost the Electoral College along with the key swing states of Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

The survey, like other 2020 polling, shows Biden with a significant advantage among female voters, with 54 percent to Trump’s 41 percent. It also shows close to a dead heat among men, with 49 percent supporting Biden and 47 percent supporting Trump.

The former vice president has also significantly cut into Trump’s share of voters 45-64 compared to 2016. The poll shows Biden with 49 percent of voters 45-54 to Trump’s 47 percent and 49 percent to 46 percent among voters 55 to 64 percent. Trump led with 52 percent in both age groups in the 2016 survey.

Biden has cut into Trump’s lead among voters over 65 by an even bigger margin, leading 50 percent to 47 percent compared to Trump’s lead of 56 percent to 41 percent in 2016.

Morning Consult polled 14,633 likely voters between Oct. 28-31. The sample has a one-point margin of error.