Cook Political Report shifts 8 more House races toward Democrats

A top election handicapper has shifted the prospects of eight House races in favor of the Democrats, predicting the party will pick up 10 to 15 seats this cycle.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report made its final House forecast Monday, a day before the Nov. 3 elections, indicating that a combination of factors — from the Democrats' sharp fundraising advantage, to dozens of Republican retirements, to President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden leads Trump in survey of Texas voters from left-leaning pollster On The Trail: Making sense of Super Poll Sunday Trump rebukes FBI for investigating supporters accused of harassing Biden bus MORE's unpopularity, particularly in the suburbs — leaves Democrats poised to pad their majority in the next Congress.

"After impeachment and a Supreme Court fight (that wasn't much of one) and amid a global pandemic and racial reckoning, many congressional candidates have struggled to control their own destiny," David Wasserman, Cook's top House analyst, wrote in announcing the changes. "But the House battlefield has steadily moved towards Democrats all cycle."

Cook's new forecast indicates that a pair of incumbent Republicans now face real risk of defeat, putting Reps. Michael McCaul Michael Thomas McCaulBiden pushes into Trump territory Trump appointee sparks bipartisan furor for politicizing media agency Biden endorses Texas Democratic House candidate Julie Oliver MORE (Texas), the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and French Hill James (French) French HillRepublican fears grow over rising Democratic tide The use and abuse of the IMF in the fight against COVID-19 Lawmakers ask Pelosi, McConnell to diversify coronavirus relief oversight panel MORE (Ark.) in the vulnerable "toss-up" category.

Another Republican seat, held by retiring Rep. Kenny Marchant Kenny Ewell MarchantDemocrats seek wave to bolster House majority Democrats, GOP fighting over largest House battlefield in a decade Warren, Porter to headline progressive fundraiser supporting seven swing state candidates MORE (Texas), now leans in favor of the Democratic candidate, Candace Valenzuela, a 36-year-old former school board official, providing Democrats with an enticing pickup opportunity in a state dominated by Republicans.

Yet another Republican from the Lone Star State, Rep. John Carter John Rice CarterBiden, Democrats see late opportunity in Texas Donna Imam wins Democratic runoff to face Rep. John Carter House panel advances bill banning construction on bases with Confederate names MORE, is also facing tougher headwinds, according to Cook's analysis, which shifts the nine-term lawmaker into the "leans" Republican column. Carter had previously been deemed the "likely" victor.

Cook predicts that two sitting Democrats thought to be vulnerable are now on much firmer footing. Reps. Andy Kim (N.J.) and Conor Lamb (Pa.), two more suburban lawmakers, had previously been in the "lean Democrat" category. Now they're both considered "likely" to return to Washington next year.

In its final shift, Cook also forecasts that two incumbent Democrats are now virtually shoo-ins to win reelection: Reps Josh Gottheimer Joshua (Josh) GottheimerLawmakers hope election releases pressure on stimulus talks Trump fuels and frustrates COVID-19 relief talks Trump's illness sparks new urgency for COVID-19 deal MORE (N.J.) and Sean Patrick Maloney (N.Y.) are now considered "solid" Democratic seats, a change from their "likely" designation beforehand. Both represent suburban districts carried by Trump in 2016.

Democrats already enjoy a comfortable majority in the lower chamber, boasting a 232-to-197 seat advantage, with five vacancies. Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiDemocrats poised for House gains with boost from Trump-won districts America divided? Not on everything On The Money: McConnell says Congress will take up stimulus package at start of 2021 | Lawmakers see better prospects for COVID deal after election MORE (D-Calif.) has made it no mystery that she wants to cushion that edge so Democrats can maintain their majority in the 2022 cycle — the first mid-term election under a potential Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden leads Trump in survey of Texas voters from left-leaning pollster On The Trail: Making sense of Super Poll Sunday Trump rebukes FBI for investigating supporters accused of harassing Biden bus MORE administration, which, if history is any gauge, will be a difficult one for the party of the incumbent president.